Judge postpones trial for Cumberland County mother charged with murdering son

BRIDGETON — The trial for a Cumberland County woman accused of murdering her toddler is delayed until next week and will start with jury selection on Oct. 24.

Nakira Griner, 28, has been jailed since 2019 for killing 23-month-old Daniel Griner Jr. before burning his remains and burying them on her property. She’s charged with murder, evidence-tampering, child endangerment, disturbing human remains and false public alarm.

Cumberland County Superior Court Judge George H. Gangloff Jr. addressed trial issues on Monday morning, court official Rosemarie Gallagher said. The case will return on Friday for motions at 1:30 p.m.

Jury selection will then proceed on Oct. 24, 26 and 28, Gallagher said.

Griner was arrested and admitted to striking her toddler, which bruised him and made him tumble down a staircase. She told investigators she then placed him in a stroller and left her house with him, after which she was attacked and her son kidnapped.

Police only found the stroller and the toddler's shoes.

Griner’s account since her 2019 arrest changed, with her claiming the toddler's fall was accidental.

Griner's attorney unsuccessfully motioned to have the medical examiner's testimony removed from her trial. The lawyer also tried having Griner granted pre-trial release from custody.