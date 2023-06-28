MAYS LANDING — The Pleasantville woman charged with starting a fire that destroyed a set of Atlantic City row homes will stay in jail during legal proceedings, a judge decided on Wednesday.

Prosecutors met their burden of providing enough evidence in their case against Monica Parish, 48, Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Dorothy Garrabrant said during a detention hearing Wednesday morning.

Parrish is charged with second-degree aggravated arson for using an "accelerant" to start a fire that damaged fire row home units on Belfield Avenue last Wednesday. Ten people were rescued by first responders. Three of them were brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division.

Parish has previous criminal convictions, which the prosecution used in arguing for her detention, as well as other information from her affidavit of probable cause.

"These facts demonstrate that the defendant may obstruct the criminal justice process, may not abide by court orders and may not appear for court proceedings," Garrabrant said after hearing Wednesday's arguments.

Prosecutors say witnesses identified Parish to police, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She was purportedly seen using the unidentified accelerant to set the structure ablaze, the affidavit states.

Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans told reporters following the fire that arson couldn't be ruled out as a cause because of how quickly the flames strengthened and spread throughout the building.

Parish allegedly started the fire because a man from the location assaulted her, the affidavit states. Her relationship with the man remained unclear on Wednesday.

In making her detention ruling, Garrabrant said Parish's alleged crimes jeopardized the lives of the structure's tenants.

"It (fire) took their homes, their belongings and, in some cases, their heirlooms," Garrabrant said.

Assistant Atlantic County Prosecutor Taylor Lord said Parish also has other pending charges, including possession of a controlled dangerous substance, shoplifting and contempt of a domestic violence restraining order.

Parish has previous disorderly persons convictions for crimes including shoplifting and simple assault. She also has multiple indictable convictions of possession of CDS and harassment, Taylor said.

She also has failed to appear in court, Taylor said.

"The defendant clearly presents a risk of danger to the public and possesses an immediate threat if released," Taylor said.

Lauren Musarra, who represented Parish on Wednesday, said her client believes witnesses inculpated her in the arson because of a vendetta against her.

"She absolutely denies setting this blaze and is very distraught by the fact that these allegations are being placed against her because they are very, very serious charges to make against somebody," Musarra said.

Video evidence shows Parish at the row homes about one minute before the fire begins, the affidavit states. Musarra, however, asserted the footage fails to reveal her client starting the fire.

"There's nothing to actually show that she engaged in any deliberate setting of the fire, that she is responsible in any way shape or form," Musarra said. "I have not seen that video, but it appears that those key components are not captured on video, in terms of evidentiary proof."

Parish should be eligible for being freed because her criminal convictions were "remote in nature," Musarra said, advocating for her client's release because of family and job obligations.

Parish was located the evening after the fire at the Atlantic City Library on Tennessee and Atlantic avenues. Police were called there and brought her before detectives for questioning.

During interrogation, Parish offered conflicting statements about how the fire started, ranging from a "smoking board" and a lit candle being accidentally tipped over, the affidavit states.

Parish's legal team has seven days to appeal Wednesday's detention ruling.

Parish will be in court next on July 31 before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Pamela D'Arcy, Garrabrant ruled.

Close Firefighters battle 3-alarm row home blaze in Atlantic City About 60 firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire on Belfield Avenue in Atlantic City on Wednesday. Ten people were rescued by fire responders immediately after the fire broke out around 1 p.m., fire officials said.