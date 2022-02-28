Judge Julio Mendez retires Monday

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic County Judge Julio Mendez will spend his last day on the bench in Cumberland County, as he's retiring March 1.
Superior Court Judge Michael Blee is replacing Mendez as leader of the Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage.
Mendez, who is the state's first Hispanic assignment judge, has led the vicinage for 10 years, with groundbreaking achievements during his career.
Some of his introduced policies have become statewide practices, court spokesperson Pete McAleer said Friday.
Judge Mendez, who left Cuba a 14, has lived in Vineland for the past 40 years. His appointment as an assignment judge, who lived outside the county, was rare for South Jersey, McAleer added.
