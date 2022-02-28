 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Judge Julio Mendez retires Monday

  • 0
Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez

Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez, seen here during a hearing Feb. 28, 2017, ordered a recount Wednesday in the Atlantic County at-large freeholder race.

 Press archives

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic County Judge Julio Mendez will spend his last day on the bench in Cumberland County, as he's retiring March 1.

Superior Court Judge Michael Blee is replacing Mendez as leader of the Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage.

Mendez, who is the state's first Hispanic assignment judge, has led the vicinage for 10 years, with groundbreaking achievements during his career.

Some of his introduced policies have become statewide practices, court spokesperson Pete McAleer said Friday.

Judge Mendez, who left Cuba a 14, has lived in Vineland for the past 40 years. His appointment as an assignment judge, who lived outside the county, was rare for South Jersey, McAleer added.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Pacific Northwest facing flood, wind and avalanche threat

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News