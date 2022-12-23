Judge holds Atlantic City man for alleged car burglaries

An Atlantic City man accused of breaking into vehicles and causing several hundred dollars' worth of damage will remain in jail after a detention hearing, a state court spokesperson said Friday.

Lenard Daniels, 51, faces burglary and theft charges after he was arrested for allegedly breaking into the vehicles within the past two weeks.

A passerby near Kentucky and Arctic avenues about 1:40 p.m. Dec. 12 told police they saw Daniels breaking into a red parked vehicle there, according to an affidavit.

Police arrived and saw the car's rear passenger window was broken. Police surveillance video tracked Daniels' direction, the affidavit states. He was found by police later that evening and arrested carrying a screwdriver.

Daniels is also accused of breaking into another car in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue earlier that day, being caught again on video wearing the same clothing, the affidavit states.

Police on Dec. 13 spoke to the vehicle's owner, who told them $12 worth of items were stolen from inside and several hundred dollars' worth of damage was inflicted to the automobile, the affidavit states.

Daniels was also accused of taking a pair of bags, about $600 in cash and identification cards from another parked vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.