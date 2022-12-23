 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Press of Atlantic City is partnering with AllSeason Solar who is sponsoring 1000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Judge holds Atlantic City man for alleged car burglaries

  • 0
Carousel New Jersey courts icon.jpg

Despite perceptions of rising crime, theft has become far less common in recent years than it used to be. However, there are still hotspots where break-ins and burglaries are far more common than the typical American neighborhood.

An Atlantic City man accused of breaking into vehicles and causing several hundred dollars' worth of damage will remain in jail after a detention hearing, a state court spokesperson said Friday.

Lenard Daniels, 51, faces burglary and theft charges after he was arrested for allegedly breaking into the vehicles within the past two weeks.

A passerby near Kentucky and Arctic avenues about 1:40 p.m. Dec. 12 told police they saw Daniels breaking into a red parked vehicle there, according to an affidavit.

Police arrived and saw the car's rear passenger window was broken. Police surveillance video tracked Daniels' direction, the affidavit states. He was found by police later that evening and arrested carrying a screwdriver.

People are also reading…

Daniels is also accused of breaking into another car in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue earlier that day, being caught again on video wearing the same clothing, the affidavit states.

Police on Dec. 13 spoke to the vehicle's owner, who told them $12 worth of items were stolen from inside and several hundred dollars' worth of damage was inflicted to the automobile, the affidavit states.

Daniels was also accused of taking a pair of bags, about $600 in cash and identification cards from another parked vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This massive gingerbread city in Poland is both gorgeous and eaten by visitors

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News