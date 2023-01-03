Judge detains Hamilton Township woman charged with husband's Christmas murder

MAYS LANDING — A Hamilton Township woman charged with murdering her husband on Christmas Day will remain in jail a judge ruled on Tuesday.
Judge Patricia M. Wild, despite arguments for release by the defense, ordered Marylue Wigglesworth held in jail because of the severity of charges she is facing.
Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, is held at Atlantic County jail for allegedly shooting David Wigglesworth, 57, in a home they share.
Police were called to the home in the 5200 block of Somers Point-Mays Landing Road around 10:19 p.m. on Dec. 25. Marylue Wigglesworth called police, asking for help because she and her husband were fighting, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Both Wigglesworths were found by responding officers in a bedroom, David having suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly told police she shot her husband, the affidavit says.
After her detention hearing was initially postponed, her attorneys, Melissa Rosenblum and Jonathan Diego, issued a joint statement, claiming that their client was subjected to abuse from David Wigglesworth the night of the killing.
Marylue Wigglesworth suffered bruising and injuries on her arms and torso, Rosenblum told Judge Wild on Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
