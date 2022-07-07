Judge detains Absecon man shot by police

The Absecon man accused of entering a city Dollar General armed before being shot by police will remain in jail, a judge ruled during a June 29 detention hearing.

Jalial Whitted is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to possess weapons.

Whitted, 37, is scheduled to appear in court again Aug. 5, Atlantic County Judiciary Clerk Stephanie Whitland said Wednesday.

Whitted’s charges were dropped earlier in June but were later reissued.

He was shot by police May 24 outside the Dollar General on New Road, less than a block away from Holy Spirit High School.

Absecon man shot by police is charged again The Absecon man who was shot May 24 by police outside Dollar General has been charged again,…

Whitted allegedly entered the store armed and fired at least one shot inside, sending the store’s workers running for cover, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office previously said.

Police later surrounded the store’s front doors and fired multiple rounds at Whitted after he pointed a gun toward the officers, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has been handling the investigation under an attorney general directive, to avoid any conflict of interest with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Whitted spent weeks in the hospital following the shooting and was then sent to jail after his release.

His mother, Kim Whitted, said following the incident her son suffers from schizophrenia and may have been having a mental health episode when he entered the store armed.