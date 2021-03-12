Judge allows Valiante family to test for DNA evidence in daughter's 2015 death

Several pieces of evidence collected following the 2015 death of 18-year-old Tiffany Valiante, of Mays Landing, will undergo DNA testing for the first time by an independent lab, a judge ordered last week.
The NJ Transit Police Department was ordered by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge John C. Porto on March 1 to turn over to an Ohio lab hired by the Valiante family eight pieces of evidence, including a DNA card, a black "HUF" T-shirt, a white towel with purported blood stains, a folding knife with a broken blade, an iron-on letter "A," a Wilkes University sweatshirt, shoes and a headband belonging to Tiffany, all found in the hours and days after she was hit by a train less than a mile from her home.
"The anxiety level is huge," said attorney Paul D'Amato, who has been working with the Valiante family for nearly six years. "It's not even like it's really happening because we've been fighting so long to get this testing done. And the fact that the NJ Transit police wouldn't have on their own done the testing is still mindboggling to the family. Why even collect the DNA and why even keep the evidence if you won't do any testing on the evidence?"
The order was not opposed by the defendants, represented by the state Attorney General's Office. A spokesman for the attorney general declined to comment.
This is the latest action in the suit filed in 2019 by Tiffany’s parents, Dianne and Stephen Valiante, against the state, seeking to have NJ Transit police evidence tested for DNA. In October, Porto reopened discovery.
Although the state medical examiner has ruled Tiffany's death a suicide, her family believes something more sinister may have happened the evening of July 12, 2015, when Tiffany walked away from her parents' home.
The evidence is currently in possession of Dr. Julie A. Heinig of the DNA Diagnostics Center in Ohio, which will perform the DNA testing — paid for by the Valiante family — looking for foreign DNA. D'Amato said he hopes to have some answers in about two weeks.
"And then that will start the next journey for the Valiante family. Because if there is foreign DNA found on the pieces of evidence that are now in possession of the laboratory, we then have to find out whose DNA shows up," D'Amato said. "Hopefully law enforcement will send the results to the DNA database maintained by the FBI or use the private genealogy companies to assist."
D'Amato said the Valiante family is "just holding their breath."
In addition to the eight items in the lab's possession, D'Amato said NJ Transit police are searching for two other items previously in their possession that the family wanted tested: an ax found near the train tracks where Tiffany died and a key chain found on Tilton Road in the same location of Tiffany's shoes and headband.
D'Amato said without the cooperation of the Attorney General's Office, the case wouldn't be where it stands today.
"The Attorney General's Office has been very fair in trying to work out each and every issue," he said.
This lawsuit is the fifth filed by the family since Tiffany’s death.
Tiffany Valiante
Dianne and Stephen Valiante walks train tracks where daughter past away
Dianne and Stephen Valiante walks train tracks where daughter past away
