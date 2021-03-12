Judge allows Valiante family to test for DNA evidence in daughter's 2015 death

Several pieces of evidence collected following the 2015 death of 18-year-old Tiffany Valiante, of Mays Landing, will undergo DNA testing for the first time by an independent lab, a judge ordered last week.

The NJ Transit Police Department was ordered by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge John C. Porto on March 1 to turn over to an Ohio lab hired by the Valiante family eight pieces of evidence, including a DNA card, a black "HUF" T-shirt, a white towel with purported blood stains, a folding knife with a broken blade, an iron-on letter "A," a Wilkes University sweatshirt, shoes and a headband belonging to Tiffany, all found in the hours and days after she was hit by a train less than a mile from her home.

"The anxiety level is huge," said attorney Paul D'Amato, who has been working with the Valiante family for nearly six years. "It's not even like it's really happening because we've been fighting so long to get this testing done. And the fact that the NJ Transit police wouldn't have on their own done the testing is still mindboggling to the family. Why even collect the DNA and why even keep the evidence if you won't do any testing on the evidence?"

The order was not opposed by the defendants, represented by the state Attorney General's Office. A spokesman for the attorney general declined to comment.