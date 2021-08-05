Judge adopts Cumberland County jail special master reports

CAMDEN — A cleaner the Cumberland County Jail is using to disinfect against COVID-19 is ineffective, and its sanitizing procedures are inadequate and must be remedied before Aug. 16, a federal judge said Thursday.
On Wednesday, court-appointed special master William Hughes Jr. issued a second partial initial report and recommendation calling for an immediate stop to the jail’s use of the cleaner, Simple Green, because it is not a disinfectant, as well as action on what Hughes found to be inadequate access to cleaning supplies, among other items.
In the second report, Hughes wrote the jail has been using Simple Green “to protect against COVID-19 when, in fact, Simple Green is not intended to be used to disinfect against COVID-19, and therefore cannot protect CCJ (Cumberland County jail), its inmates, or employees against the virus."
Attorneys representing the warden and Cumberland County were not immediately available for comment Thursday afternoon.
Hughes was appointed special master for the jail in May under a negotiated agreement in the class-action lawsuit filed by inmates in 2020 requesting more oversight in response to what they deem to be inadequate protections against the pandemic.
During the hearing on implementing Hughes’ first partial initial report released in June that the jail develop written policies on how to handle COVID-19 positive inmates and those who have been exposed to the virus, U.S. District Judge Noel Hillman focused on the findings in Hughes’ second report. According to Jeffrey Pollock, the attorney representing the inmates, Hillman ordered the jail to comply with both the findings in Hughes' first and second reports prior to Aug. 16, at which point a status conference will be held that will include Warden Charles Warren.
Under Hughes’ initial recommendations, the jail must develop a policy that contains written procedures for testing, isolation and quarantining of inmates who are infected or suspected of being infected with COVID-19. It also must include implementation of a wristband system and procedures for testing new inmates or those presenting symptoms of the coronavirus. Consideration also should be given to implementing a similar wristband system for vaccinated or recovered inmates.
Hughes' second report details two inspections made by Hughes, one of which was announced and another unannounced, that found inadequate supplies and access to supplies in some of the men's areas, while the women’s area was well stocked.
The report noted that only one person at the jail was responsible for doling out supplies, but that when he wasn’t at work at nights or on weekends, no one else had access to the supply closet. It also said inmates had fashioned rags out of old towels, which were laundered twice a week. There were several empty spray bottles, and few inmates wore masks while in close proximity to each other.
Hughes notes the overwhelmingly low vaccination rates in Cumberland County — 35% of the total population and 45% of adults over age 18 — are a concern, as well as the recent rise in COVID-19 cases due to the more contagious delta variant.
“Our interviews of inmates and research at CCJ reveals that the vaccination rate among the inmate population is alarmingly low,” he wrote. “Additionally, CCJ has made no effort to determine the number of corrections officers and staff who have been fully vaccinated.”
On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that starting Sept. 7, all employees at jails and prisons must be vaccinated or submit to weekly or biweekly COVID testing, although no executive order has been issued to date by the governor.
The cleaning situation coupled with the steady climb in positive COVID-19 cases could lead to a dire situation, Hughes warned.
“When the Delta variant takes hold in CCJ — and it appears that it is only a matter of time — CCJ will be faced with many of the same health, safety and quarantine issues that challenged it at the height of the pandemic,” he wrote. “The time to act is now, particularly when we observed issues which require immediate attention.”
Hughes recommended that the jail immediately stop using Simple Green, include in its written policy a system for the distribution of cleaning supplies and monitoring of supply levels, and that the jail purchase a locker for each of the men’s areas that is locked, with the key held by the corrections officer in charge of that area.
“At the beginning of each day, a supervising corrections officer shall ensure that a set amount of cleaning supplies are present in each locker,” the report reads. “The supervising officer shall create a log of all supplies provided/refilled in each area on a daily basis.”
There must be clean mop heads, and mop heads and rags must be laundered three times per week.
Pollock said Hughes is doing a "great job," adding Hughes is taking on the task in a “logical, balanced fashion.” He said one issue he takes with the report is that it focuses on the tracing and testing of inmates, but he believes it should be broadened to include the jail staff.
“The problem is that the people who work at the jail, they’re going in and out,” Pollock said. “We need to track and trace and test people going in and out. The guys in the jail, they’re pretty much staying in the jail.”
PBA Local 231 President Victor Bermudez, who represents the corrections officers in the jail, said Hughes' report is consistent with the claims that both the corrections officers and the inmates have put forth in their lawsuits.
"Our outlook is very hopeful with the special master, making them accountable, and that there's a serious incompetence and mismanagement issue within the facility," Bermudez said. "Going 18 months into the pandemic, with the new variants, we still have no COVID policy, protocol or fluid procedure to follow, and it's very concerning and disheartening as the lives of our inmates and our officers have been lost."
In the past year, Cumberland County jail Corrections Officer Luis Andjuar and an inmate both died of COVID-19 contracted at the jail.
The union supported the inmates’ suit against the county and had filed a similar suit last year. The initial PBA suit was dismissed, but a new suit, also seeking the appointment of a special master to oversee jail operations, is pending in Camden County Superior Court.
Hughes has until Aug. 19 to file his final initial report and recommendations.
