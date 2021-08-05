Judge adopts Cumberland County jail special master reports

Pollock said Hughes is doing a "great job," adding Hughes is taking on the task in a “logical, balanced fashion.” He said one issue he takes with the report is that it focuses on the tracing and testing of inmates, but he believes it should be broadened to include the jail staff.

“The problem is that the people who work at the jail, they’re going in and out,” Pollock said. “We need to track and trace and test people going in and out. The guys in the jail, they’re pretty much staying in the jail.”

PBA Local 231 President Victor Bermudez, who represents the corrections officers in the jail, said Hughes' report is consistent with the claims that both the corrections officers and the inmates have put forth in their lawsuits.

"Our outlook is very hopeful with the special master, making them accountable, and that there's a serious incompetence and mismanagement issue within the facility," Bermudez said. "Going 18 months into the pandemic, with the new variants, we still have no COVID policy, protocol or fluid procedure to follow, and it's very concerning and disheartening as the lives of our inmates and our officers have been lost."

In the past year, Cumberland County jail Corrections Officer Luis Andjuar and an inmate both died of COVID-19 contracted at the jail.