STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The mystery of who stole a famed Jersey Devil statute from a family-owned restaurant may soon be answered after police issued a warrant for an out-of-state man for its disappearance.

Thomas L. Bintz, 52, of Chandlersville, Ohio, is wanted for fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft, township police said on Wednesday.

A security camera at Lucille's Luncheonette-Country Cooking captured the Friday night theft, showing a man alleged to be Blintz backing a trailer carrying what appears to be a golf cart to the statue. The statue is then loaded onto the trailer and taken from the restaurant, losing its wing in the process.

Karen Bates-Flynn, one of the restaurant's owners, said the incident is the first time the eatery on Main Street in Warren Grove has had property stolen.

Since the owners went public on social media about the loss, the community has rallied around the business, which has been serving country-style cooking since 1975, its outdoor sign says.

"One person can take away your faith, but the thousands of people that have reached out to us have healed our hearts," Bates-Flynn said on Thursday.

Blintz has not been arrested, police said in their news release announcing the charges. Both his trailer and vehicle were located, but the statue remains missing, Bates-Flynn said.

The statue has become a roadside attraction for people in the area. Photos are often snapped with the statue and shared online.

The Jersey Devil's tale has been shared for about 250 years, according to Atlantic County's website.

Folklore says the creature was the fruit of a curse by Mrs. Leeds, who was living in the Pine Barrens of Leeds Point, Galloway Township, in the 1700s. She cursed her 13th child, leading it to become the famed creature said to haunt South Jersey's woodlands.

Stories, however, vary, Atlantic County's website says.

Bates-Flynn and her sister, Diane Brown, who also owns the restaurant, say the Jersey Devil's story has been a fascination for their family. Familiar with the owners' interest, a local carver gifted the statue to them.

"We've always had the Jersey Devil theme as our theme here," Bates-Flynn said. "We think the story is intriguing."

When the statue was taken from its spot below the restaurant's sign, it was damaged, losing an ear, which was found in the parking lot.

Commonly entering the restaurant through the back door, Bates-Flynn didn't know the roadside relic was missing until a customer alerted her, she said.

For now, the artist who made the statue offered to craft a new one, Bates-Flynn said. At this point, the stolen statue would likely have been too damaged to possibly display again if it was recovered.

Many people have reached out to the restaurant offering money, but the business wants donations intended to help in the statue's disappearance to be used for a lemonade stand, which will be taking donations on Sunday for David's Dream & Believe Cancer Foundation, Bates-Flynn said.

Police ask anyone with information on Blintz's whereabouts to email jconner@staffordpolice.org or call 609-597-1000 ext. 8461.