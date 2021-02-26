Jersey City officer arrested in Atlantic City for alleged attempt to sexually assault underage girls

A Jersey City police officer was arrested Friday on charges that he traveled to Atlantic City to sexually assault two underage girls, the state Attorney General's Office said.
The defendant communicated using a chat app with other adults, who indicated they would provide him with access to children he could sexually assault, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said in a statement.
Stephen Wilson, 34, of Bayonne, Hudson County, was arrested Friday afternoon in a parking area in Atlantic City, where he agreed to meet the adults who offered him access to the girls, Grewal said.
Wilson had encountered the other adults through an incest chat group, Grewal said. They offered him access to two girls, ages 10 and 8, to sexually assault in exchange for $200.
If Wilson intended to engage in sexual intercourse with the children, he agreed to bring condoms, Grewal said. Wilson had condoms and more than $500 in cash in his possession when he was arrested.
Wilson was charged with conspiracy to commit human trafficking, attempted aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail pending a detention hearing.
State Police, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice participated in the investigation.
