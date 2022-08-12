Jackson Township man sentenced in distributing drugs in Ocean County, weapons charge

A Jackson Township man was sentenced to state prison for distributing drugs in Ocean County, possession of a weapon and resisting arrest, county Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Friday.

Cory Winston, 31, was sentenced to five years as a result of his previously-entered guilty plea to possession of more than a half-pound but less than 5 ounces of heroin with intent to distribute. He was also sentenced to five years with a 42-month period of parole ineligibility for unlawful possession of a weapon, and to three years for resisting arrest.

All charges stem from illegal activity that occurred in Brick Township, Stafford Township and an Absecon hotel between February and March 2021, ending in his arrest on March 10, 2021. He entered guilty pleas to all three charges April 20 of this year.

The investigation was led by the Stafford Township Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Narcotics Strike Force.

Winston was arrested as a result of search warrants executed on a storage facility and vehicle in Brick Township and a hotel room in Absecon, according to previous reports.

Winston was found to be in possession of 3,000 individual doses of heroin, 200 grams of eutylone, various quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as paraphernalia for drug distribution. Additionally, he was found to be in possession of 9mm and .40-caliber handguns with high-capacity magazines.

It took three detectives to arrest Winston. While attempting to arrest Winston, he resisted and struck several detectives, police said. The officers were treated for minor injuries, and Winston was taken to the Ocean County jail where he has been lodged since.