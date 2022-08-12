Jackson Township man sentenced for distributing drugs in Ocean County, weapons charge

A Jackson Township man was sent to prison for distributing drugs in Ocean County, possession of a weapon and resisting arrest, county Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Friday.

Cory Winston, 31, was sentenced to five years as a result of his guilty plea to possession of more than a half-pound but less than 5 ounces of heroin with intent to distribute. He also was sentenced to five years with a 42-month period of parole ineligibility for unlawful possession of a weapon and three years for resisting arrest.

All charges stem from activity that occurred in Brick Township, Stafford Township and an Absecon hotel between February and March 2021, ending in his arrest March 10, 2021. Winston entered guilty pleas to all three charges April 20 of this year.

The investigation was led by the Stafford Township Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office.

Winston was arrested as a result of search warrants executed on a storage facility and vehicle in Brick Township and a hotel room in Absecon, according to previous reports.

Winston was found to be in possession of 3,000 individual doses of heroin, 200 grams of the designer drug eutylone, various quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as paraphernalia for drug distribution. Additionally, he was found to be in possession of 9mm and .40-caliber handguns with high-capacity magazines, authorities said.

It took three detectives to arrest Winston as he resisted and struck several of them, police said. The officers were treated for minor injuries, and Winston was taken to the Ocean County jail, where he has been held since.