MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Law enforcement is preparing to use artificial intelligence to aid their investigation into a local boy's disappearance over 30 years ago.

Investigators will use Vollee Artificial Intelligence to help investigate the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh, police said.

“It is important that we use every available resource and the latest technology to help us find Mark," said Township Police Chief Chris Leusner, who is retiring on June 1. "My hope is this pilot program will help us solve Mark’s case and be used as a model to help with other cold cases.”

Himebaugh vanished from the township's Del Haven neighborhood on Nov. 25, 1991, last being seen in the afternoon walking toward the playground in Cape May County Park South. The immediate investigation prompted an outcry for help.

Because investigations can yield large quantities of evidence and data, the technology being employed in the case can help find patterns and connections not apparent to humans, police said.

Law enforcement are increasingly utilizing new technologies to advance investigations, police added.

“We are delighted and honored to help Chief Leusner, the Middle Township Police Department and their law enforcement partners,” said Anil Balakrishnan, CEO of Vollee. “Vollee’s advanced AI capabilities accelerate digital evidence analysis by identifying new patterns and correlations across a wide variety of media and documents, which might otherwise remain hidden.”

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh can call Middle Township police at 609-465-8700, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-463-2800 or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.

