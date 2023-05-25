Gift this article
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Law enforcement is preparing to use artificial intelligence to aid their investigation into a local boy's disappearance over 30 years ago.
Investigators will use Vollee Artificial Intelligence to help investigate the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh, police said.
“It is important that we use every available resource and the latest technology to help us find Mark," said Township Police Chief Chris Leusner, who is retiring on June 1. "My hope is this pilot program will help us solve Mark’s case and be used as a model to help with other cold cases.”
Himebaugh vanished from the township's Del Haven neighborhood on Nov. 25, 1991, last being seen in the afternoon walking toward the playground in Cape May County Park South. The immediate investigation prompted an outcry for help.
Because investigations can yield large quantities of evidence and data, the technology being employed in the case can help find patterns and connections not apparent to humans, police said.
Law enforcement are increasingly utilizing new technologies to advance investigations, police added.
“We are delighted and honored to help Chief Leusner, the Middle Township Police Department and their law enforcement partners,” said Anil Balakrishnan, CEO of Vollee. “Vollee’s advanced AI capabilities accelerate digital evidence analysis by identifying new patterns and correlations across a wide variety of media and documents, which might otherwise remain hidden.”
Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh can call Middle Township police at 609-465-8700, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-463-2800 or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.
Mark Himebaugh
Police hand out fliers to motorists on Nov. 24, 1992 related to the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh from Del Haven, on November 25, 1991.
Press archive
Maureen Himebaugh
Maureen Himebaugh has old photos and age-enhanced photos of her missing son Mark, hanging on her refrigerator at home. Eleven-year-old Mark Himebaugh disappeared Nov. 25, 1991, near his house in Del Haven.
Press archives
Maureen Himebaugh
Nov. 25th marks the 27th anniversary since 11-year-old Mark Himebaugh went missing near his house in Del Haven. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer)
AVALON ZOPPO
Staff Writer
Mark Himebaugh
Mark Himebaugh, 11, disappeared from the Del Haven section of Middle township on Nov. 25, 1991, police said in a statement Tuesday.
Provided by the Middle Township Police Department via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Himebaugh billboard
A rendering of the billboard shows an age-progressed photo of Mark Himebaugh displayed in the region for National Missing Children’s Day.
provided
DSC_0181
Maureen Himebaugh speaks to attendees May 20 at Missing in New Jersey at Rutgers University in New Brunswick. Himebaugh’s 11-year-old son, Mark, disappeared in 1991.
ERIN SERPICO / STAFF WRITER
missing8
Maureen Himebaugh, mother of Mark Himebaugh, who went missing 25 years ago, stands at the podium with State Police Sgt. Joel Trella before speaking to the audience.
ERIN SERPICO / STAFF WRITER
Mark Himebaugh
Historic photos related to the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh from Del Haven, on November 25, 1991. Natalie Hollish during a vigil, Nov. 26, 1992
Press archive
Mark Himebaugh
Search near Sluice Creek on Nov. 27, 1991 related to the disappearanceelaw of Mark Himebaugh from Del Haven, on November 25, 1991.
Press archive
Mark Himebaugh
Mark Himebaugh lived on Beach Road in the Del Haven section of Middle Township, shown Dec. 2, 1991.
Press archives
Mark Himebaugh
Maureen Himebaugh, holds one of her son's toys on May, 14 1992 related to the disappearance of, he son, Mark Himebaugh from Del Haven, on November 25, 1991.
Press archive
Mark Himebaugh
State police press conference (Lt. John Hannah, left, Lt. Walt Oliver,) on Nov. 23, 1992 related to the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh from Del Haven, on November 25, 1991.
Press archive
Mark Himebaugh
Police hand out fliers to motorists on Nov. 24, 1992 related to the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh from Del Haven, on November 25, 1991.
Press archive
Mark Himebaugh
Note from Mark Himebaugh, from Del Haven, who disappeared on November 25, 1991.
Press archive
Mark Himebaugh
Maureen Himebaugh talks to media on Nov. 24, 1992, outside her home about the disappearance of her son, Mark Himebaugh from Del Haven, who disappeared on November 25, 1991.
Press archive
Mark Himebaugh
Maureen Himebaugh, center, during a vigil, Nov. 24, 1992 related to the disappearance of, he son, Mark Himebaugh from Del Haven, on November 25, 1991.
Press archive
Mark Himebaugh
HIMEBAUGH
Family photo of Mark Himebaugh, from Del Haven, who disappeared on November 25, 1991.
Press archive
Mark Himebaugh
Police hand out fliers to motorists on Nov. 24, 1992 related to the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh from Del Haven, on November 25, 1991.
Press archive
Mark Himebaugh
Beach Road, in Del Haven, on Dec. 2, 1991 the street wheref Mark Himebaugh lived before he disppeared on November 25, 1991.
Press archive
Mark Himebaugh
State police press conference (Lt. John Hannah, left, Lt. Walt Oliver,) on Nov. 23, 1992 related to the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh from Del Haven, on November 25, 1991.
Press archive
Mark Himebaugh
Family photo of Mark Himebaug, left, with his brother, Matthew, in front of their home in 1991. Mark, from Del Haven, disappeared on November 25, 1991.
Press archive
Mark Himebaugh
Police search near the Delaware Bay on Nov. 30, 1991, for Mark Himebaugh, who disappeared five days earlier from the Del Haven section of Middle Township.
Press archives
Mark Himebaugh
Search near Sluice Creek on Nov. 27, 1991 related to the disappearanceelaw of Mark Himebaugh from Del Haven, on November 25, 1991.
Press archive
Mark Himebaugh
Search near Green Creek on Nov. 28, 1991 related to the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh from Del Haven, on November 25, 1991.
Press archive
Mark Himebaugh
Police search near Delaware Bay on Nov. 30, 1991 related to the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh from Del Haven, on November 25, 1991.
Press archive
Mark Himebaugh
Maureen Himebaugh, center, during a vigil, Nov. 24, 1992 related to the disappearance of, he son, Mark Himebaugh from Del Haven, on November 25, 1991.
Press archive
Mark Himebaugh
Family photo of Mark Himebaug, left, with his brother, Matthew, in front of their home in 1991. Mark, from Del Haven, disappeared on November 25, 1991.
Press archive
Mark Himebaugh
Search near Green Creek on Nov. 28, 1991 related to the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh from Del Haven, on November 25, 1991.
Press archive
Mark Himebaugh
Note from Mark Himebaugh, from Del Haven, who disappeared on November 25, 1991.
Press archive
Mark Himebaugh
HIMEBAUGH
Family photo of Mark Himebaugh, from Del Haven, who disappeared on November 25, 1991.
Press archive
Mark Himebaugh
Maureen Himebaugh talks to media on Nov. 24, 1992, outside her home about the disappearance of her son, Mark Himebaugh from Del Haven, who disappeared on November 25, 1991.
Press archive
Mark Himebaugh
Police search near Delaware Bay on Nov. 30, 1991 related to the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh from Del Haven, on November 25, 1991.
Press archive
Mark Himebaugh disappearance 25th anniversary Vigil
Attendees listen to remarks by retired police detective Rich McHale during a vigil marking the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh, Friday Nov. 25, 2016, at Cape May County Park South in the Del Haven section of Middle Township. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Mark Himebaugh disappearance 25th anniversary Vigil
HIMEBAUGH
Maureen Himebaugh , 64, hugs her son Matthew, of Cape May Court House, during a vigil Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of her other son, Mark, at Cape May County Park South in the Del Haven section of Middle Township. ‘I’m hoping it’s my last year doing this,” she said.
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer/
Mark Himebaugh disappearance 25th anniversary Vigil
‘We will never give up on this case,’ Middle Township Police Chief Chris Leusner told Maureen Himebaugh and vigil attendees.
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Mark Himebaugh disappearance 25th anniversary Vigil
HIMEBAUGH
Maureen Himebaugh , 64, hugs her son Matthew, of Cape May Court House, during a vigil Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of her other son, Mark, at Cape May County Park South in the Del Haven section of Middle Township. ‘I’m hoping it’s my last year doing this,” she said.
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer/
Mark Himebaugh disappearance 25th anniversary Vigil
Attendees listen to remarks by retired police detective Rich McHale during a vigil marking the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh, Friday Nov. 25, 2016, at Cape May County Park South in the Del Haven section of Middle Township. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Mark Himebaugh disappearance 25th anniversary Vigil
Attendees listen to remarks by retired police detective Rich McHale during a vigil marking the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh, Friday Nov. 25, 2016, at Cape May County Park South in the Del Haven section of Middle Township. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Mark Himebaugh disappearance 25th anniversary Vigil
Maureen Himebaugh thanks police and the community during a vigil marking the 25th anniversary of her son’s disappearance Nov. 25, 2016, at Cape May County Park South in Del Haven.
Press archives
Cold Cases
Maureen Himebaugh's son Mark disappeared Nov. 25, 1991, from their Del Haven neighborhood in Middle Township. Maureen Himebaugh keeps pictures of Mark and his age progression photo on her refrigerator. Thursday July 03, 2014. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
Cold Cases
Maureen Himebaugh's son Mark disappeared Nov. 25, 1991, from their Del Haven neighborhood in Middle Township. Maureen Himebaugh keeps pictures of Mark and his age progression photo on her refrigerator. Thursday July 03, 2014. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
New reward offered for Himebaugh information
County prosecutor Bob Taylor, Sheriff Gary Schaffer and Middle Township Police Chief Chris Leusner join Maureen Himebaugh to announce a new reward for information on her son, Mark Himebaugh, who has been missing for 20 years.
Mother of child missing 20 years says all she wants is peace
Police released an image of Mark Himebaugh as he looked at 11 years old, 20 years ago, and the way he might look at 27 years old.
Mark Himebaugh disappearance 25th anniversary Vigil
‘We will never give up on this case,’ Middle Township Police Chief Chris Leusner told Maureen Himebaugh and vigil attendees.
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Mark Himebaugh disappearance 25th anniversary Vigil
Attendees listen to remarks by retired police detective Rich McHale during a vigil marking the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh, Friday Nov. 25, 2016, at Cape May County Park South in the Del Haven section of Middle Township. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Mark Himebaugh disappearance 25th anniversary Vigil
An unidentified woman video records speakers during a vigil marking the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh, Friday Nov. 25, 2016, at Cape May County Park South in the Del Haven section of Middle Township. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Mark Himebaugh disappearance 25th anniversary Vigil
Attendees listen to remarks by retired police detective Rich McHale during a vigil marking the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh, Friday Nov. 25, 2016, at Cape May County Park South in the Del Haven section of Middle Township. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Mark Himebaugh disappearance 25th anniversary Vigil
Maureen Himebaugh gives thanks to police and the community during a vigil marking the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of her son Mark, Friday Nov. 25, 2016, at Cape May County Park South in the Del Haven section of Middle Township. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Mark Himebaugh disappearance 25th anniversary Vigil
Maureen Himebaugh gives thanks to police and the community during a vigil marking the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of her son Mark, Friday Nov. 25, 2016, at Cape May County Park South in the Del Haven section of Middle Township. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
Maureen Himebaugh
Maureen Himebaugh’s Middle Township home is full of photos, poems and trinkets related to her missing son Mark. ‘I cannot sell this house because Mark could find this house,’ she says.
Dale Gerhard / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Maureen Himebaugh
Nov. 25th marks the 25th anniversary since 11-year-old Mark Himebaugh went missing near his house in Del Haven. His disappearance is still a mystery and his mother, Mawureen Himebaugh, still lives in the same house, and holds hopes that Mark is alive, but wants closure more than anything else. Monday Nov. 21, 2016. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer)
Dale Gerhard
Maureen Himebaugh
Maureen Himebaugh has old and age-enhanced photos of her missing son Mark on the refrigerator at her Del Haven home, the same house she lived in when the then-11-year-old disappeared in 1991. She still holds hopes Mark is alive, but says she wants closure more than anything else.
Dale Gerhard / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Maureen Himebaugh
Maureen Himebaugh talks about having hope that one day her missing son Mark will come home, but wants closure as to what happened to her boy 25 years ago. Nov. 25th marks the 25th anniversary since 11-year-old Mark Himebaugh went missing near his house in Del Haven. His disappearance is still a mystery and his mother, Maureen Himebaugh, still lives in the same house, and holds hopes that Mark is alive, but wants closure more than anything else. Monday Nov. 21, 2016. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer)
Dale Gerhard
Maureen Himebaugh
Maureen Himebaugh has old photos and aged enhanced photos of her missing son Mark, hanging on her refrigerator at home. Nov. 25th marks the 25th anniversary since 11-year-old Mark Himebaugh went missing near his house in Del Haven. His disappearance is still a mystery and his mother, Maureen Himebaugh, still lives in the same house, and holds hopes that Mark is alive, but wants closure more than anything else. Monday Nov. 21, 2016. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer)
Dale Gerhard
Maureen Himebaugh
Maureen Himebaugh has old and age-enhanced photos of her missing son Mark on the refrigerator at her Del Haven home, the same house she lived in when the then-11-year-old disappeared in 1991. She still holds hopes Mark is alive, but says she wants closure more than anything else.
Dale Gerhard / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Maureen Himebaugh
Maureen Himebaugh looks over a photo of her sons Mark and Matthew taken shortly before Mark’s disappearance Nov. 25, 1991. She still holds
out hope Mark is alive — what
he may look like now, at left — but says she wants closure more than anything else.
Dale Gerhard / STAFF PHOTO
Maureen Himebaugh
Maureen Himebaugh has old photos and aged enhanced photos of her missing son Mark, hanging on her refrigerator at home. Nov. 25th marks the 25th anniversary since 11-year-old Mark Himebaugh went missing near his house in Del Haven. His disappearance is still a mystery and his mother, Maureen Himebaugh, still lives in the same house, and holds hopes that Mark is alive, but wants closure more than anything else. Monday Nov. 21, 2016. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer)
Dale Gerhard
Maureen Himebaugh
Maureen Himebaugh talks about having hope that one day her missing son Mark will come home, but wants closure as to what happened to her boy 25 years ago. Nov. 25th marks the 25th anniversary since 11-year-old Mark Himebaugh went missing near his house in Del Haven. His disappearance is still a mystery and his mother, Maureen Himebaugh, still lives in the same house, and holds hopes that Mark is alive, but wants closure more than anything else. Monday Nov. 21, 2016. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer)
Dale Gerhard
The One Percent: The Mark Himebaugh Story
Rippy Saling and Ed Claypoole's new documentary, "The Once Percent: The Mark Himebaugh Story," played at the Cape May Film Festival on Saturday Nov. 11. The pair hope that the film, which documents the story of 11-year-old Mark Himebaugh who went missing near his Del Haven home 25 years ago, will bring answers to their aunt Maureen Himebaugh.
MADISON RUSS, Staff Writer
Mark Himebaugh
Himebaugh Mark Himebaugh was last seen on Nov. 25, 1991. A documentary reexamining his disappearance will be shown Saturday afternoon at the Cape May Film Festival.
Photo provided by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office
Maureen Himebaugh
Small Maureen Himebaugh says she will watch the documentary on her son Mark’s disappearance 25 years ago for the first time Saturday at the Cape May Film Festival. Family will be with her.
DALE GERHARD / Staff Photographer
Mark Himebaugh 2
HIMEBAUGH
Rip Saling / Provided
Himebaugh Update
The Middle Township police department, the Cape May County prosecutors office and FBI, partnered with the National Center for Missing Children, to assist in the case of the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh in November of1991. Over the next several weeks, a task force operated in the Del Haven section of Middle Township where HImebaugh disappeared, hoping to gather more information and hoping to jar anyones memory from events of that day. Monday June 01, 2015.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Himebaugh
Thomas Butcavage, a person of interest in disappearance of Mark Himebaugh.
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Photo
Himebaugh Investigation
Cape May County prosecutors are staffing a command center this week at the County Park South on Bayshore Road in Del Haven where Mark Himebaugh disappeared in 1991. The command center is open daily through Friday if anyone has any information about the case.
Staff photo by Michael Miller
Himebaugh Case
Investigators from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office are looking for this man depicted in an artist's sketch as a person of interest in the 1991 disappearance of Mark Himebaugh.
Staff photo by Michael Miller
Himebaugh
Middle Township Police Chief Chris Leusner, center, talks about the newly formed task force working on the cold case of Mark Himebaugh, who disappeared in November 1991. Leusner is flanked by Cape May County Prosecutor Robert Taylor, left, and FBI special agent Richard Frankel. Over the next several weeks, a task force with be operating in the Del Haven section of Middle Township where Himebaugh disappeared, hoping to gather more information from events of that day.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
MT Committee01 0604 C.jpg
Police Chief Christopher Leusner and Mayor Tim Donohue honor retired Middle Township police officers Richard McHale and W. Scott Webster for their volunteer work in preparing a full review of the Mark Himebaugh case.
Himebaugh
The Middle Township police department, the Cape May County prosecutors office and FBI, have partnered with the National Center for Missing Children, to assist in the case of the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh in November of1991. Over the next several weeks, a task force with be operating in the Del Haven section of Middle Township where HImebaugh disappeared, hoping to gather more information and hoping to jar anyones memory from events of that day. Monday June 01, 2015.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Himebaugh
Middle Township police released a sketch of a 9-10 year old girl that was last seen with Mark Himebaugh before he disappeared. The Middle Township police department, the Cape May County prosecutors office and FBI, have partnered with the National Center for Missing Children, to assist in the case of the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh in November of1991. Over the next several weeks, a task force with be operating in the Del Haven section of Middle Township where HImebaugh disappeared, hoping to gather more information and hoping to jar anyones memory from events of that day. Monday June 01, 2015.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Himebaugh
A posted displayed at the Himebauge press conference, showed and age progression depiction of Mark Himebaugh. The Middle Township police department, the Cape May County prosecutors office and FBI, have partnered with the National Center for Missing Children, to assist in the case of the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh in November of1991. Over the next several weeks, a task force with be operating in the Del Haven section of Middle Township where HImebaugh disappeared, hoping to gather more information and hoping to jar anyones memory from events of that day. Monday June 01, 2015.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Himebaugh
FBI special agent Richard Frankel, talks about the newly formed task force working on the Himebaugh case. The Middle Township police department, the Cape May County prosecutors office and FBI, have partnered with the National Center for Missing Children, to assist in the case of the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh in November of1991. Over the next several weeks, a task force with be operating in the Del Haven section of Middle Township where HImebaugh disappeared, hoping to gather more information and hoping to jar anyones memory from events of that day. Monday June 01, 2015.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Himebaugh
Middle Township police chief Chris Leusner, talks about the newly formed task force working on the Himebaugh case. The Middle Township police department, the Cape May County prosecutors office and FBI, have partnered with the National Center for Missing Children, to assist in the case of the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh in November of1991. Over the next several weeks, a task force with be operating in the Del Haven section of Middle Township where HImebaugh disappeared, hoping to gather more information and hoping to jar anyones memory from events of that day. Monday June 01, 2015.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Himebaugh
Middle Township Police Chief Chris Leusner, center, talks about the newly formed task force working on the cold case of Mark Himebaugh, who disappeared in November 1991. Leusner is flanked by Cape May County Prosecutor Robert Taylor, left, and FBI special agent Richard Frankel. Over the next several weeks, a task force with be operating in the Del Haven section of Middle Township where Himebaugh disappeared, hoping to gather more information from events of that day. Monday June 01, 2015.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Himebaugh
Middle Township police released a timeline of the events of the day Mark Himebaugh disappeared. The Middle Township police department, the Cape May County prosecutors office and FBI, have partnered with the National Center for Missing Children, to assist in the case of the disappearance of Mark Himebaugh in November of1991. Over the next several weeks, a task force with be operating in the Del Haven section of Middle Township where HImebaugh disappeared, hoping to gather more information and hoping to jar anyones memory from events of that day. Monday June 01, 2015.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Team of active and retired investigators to review Himebaugh disappearance
In the photo on the left, Mark Himebaugh is shown as he appeared 23 years ago, when the boy disappeared near his Del Haven home. On the right, is an age progression photo made by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Investigators to re-examine 1991 Himebaugh disappearance
Investigators this winter will re-examine the 1991 disappearance of 11-year-old Mark Himebaugh from near his home in Middle Township. An age-progressed image shows what Himebaugh might look like today.
Investigators to re-examine 1991 Himebaugh disappearance
Mark Himebaugh was 11 in this photo when he disappeared near his Del Haven, Middle Township, home in 1991. Investigators are launching a new examination of the missing-persons case this winter.
Middle Township police release age-progressed photo of Himebaugh
age-progressed photo of Mark Himebaugh
Cold Cases
Maureen Himebaugh's son Mark disappeared Nov. 25, 1991, from their Del Haven neighborhood in Middle Township. Maureen Himebaugh keeps a troll doll Mark had wrapped for her as a birthday present days before he disappeared. Thursday July 03, 2014. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
Cold Cases
Maureen Himebaugh's son Mark disappeared Nov. 25, 1991, from their Del Haven neighborhood in Middle Township. Maureen Himebaugh keeps pictures of Mark and his age progression photo on her refrigerator. Thursday July 03, 2014. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
Cold Cases
Maureen Himebaugh's son Mark disappeared Nov. 25, 1991, from their Del Haven neighborhood in Middle Township. Maureen Himebaugh keeps keeps a quilt with the name inscriptions of Mark and her other son Matthew. Thursday July 03, 2014. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
Cold Cases
Maureen Himebaugh's son Mark disappeared Nov. 25, 1991, from their Del Haven neighborhood in Middle Township. Maureen Himebaugh keeps keeps a quilt with the name inscriptions of Mark and her other son Matthew. Thursday July 03, 2014. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
Cold Cases
Maureen Himebaugh's son Mark disappeared Nov. 25, 1991, from their Del Haven neighborhood in Middle Township. Maureen Himebaugh keeps keeps a troll doll Mark had wrapped for her as a birthday present days before he disappeared. Thursday July 03, 2014. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
