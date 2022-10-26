Investigative software led agents to Ventnor man facing child porn charges, affidavit says

A Ventnor man accused of downloading images of child exploitation from the internet used the file-sharing service Shareaza to access them, according to an affidavit.

Michael Heiler, 51, is charged with distribution of child abuse images via a peer-to-peer file-sharing platform and possession of photos of child exploitation, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in announcing his arrest Tuesday.

Heiler was arrested after the federal office of Homeland Security Investigations informed the prosecutor's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of inappropriate content being shared on a peer-to-peer network file-sharing service.

Heiler's criminal complaint identifies the images as showing juveniles engaged in sex acts.

In August 2021, special agents used investigative software to monitor the Gnutella peer-to-peer file-sharing network. That same month, the software linked an IP address to a Dorset Avenue home serviced by Comcast and Shareaza, finding the address user downloaded two files depicting child exploitation, the affidavit says.

Shareaza is a free peer-to-peer client for Windows that enables users to download any file type from other peer-to-peer networks, according to its website.

A search warrant at the home was executed Tuesday, through which multiple devices were seized for additional explicit media. Heiler admitted using Shareaza to download and share the content, the affidavit says.