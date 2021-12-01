Investigation determines Manchester structure fire was intentionally set

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP — A recent structure fire in the township was intentionally set, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Wednesday.
Township police and fire units responded to the fire Sunday on Ridgeway Road and safely extinguished it, Billhimer said in a news release.
Once the fire was extinguished, the prosecutor's arson unit, county Fire Marshal's Office, county Sheriff's Office and Manchester police detectives investigated the origin and cause of the blaze.
Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there was no intentional threat to the surrounding area.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the fire can call Prosecutor's Office Detective Robert Kraft at 732-929-2027, ext. 2745, or Manchester Detective Richard Conklin at 732-657-2009, ext. 4211.
Jacob Henderson
