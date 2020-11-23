Investigation continues of fatal shooting of Atlantic City man in Egg Harbor Township

MAYS LANDING — An investigation is continuing into the fatal Saturday evening shooting of an Atlantic City man in Egg Harbor Township, according to a release Monday by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
On Nov. 21, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department received multiple 911 calls around 7 p.m., reporting shots fired at an address on Cedar Avenue, said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner in a written statement.
Officers from the Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville police departments responded to the address, Tyner said.
Upon arrival, officers located Rennel Turner, 54, of Atlantic City, lying unconscious in the driveway, Tyner said. Turner had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene, he said.
An autopsy determined Turner’s manner of death is homicide, and the cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds, Tyner said.
MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man has died after an early Sunday shooting that left three …
This remains an ongoing and cooperative investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor Office’s Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Tyner said.
Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the submit a tip page, Tyner said.
People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at crimestoppersatlantic.com.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County, Tyner said.
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.