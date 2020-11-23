 Skip to main content
Investigation continues of fatal shooting of Atlantic City man in Egg Harbor Township
Investigation continues of fatal shooting of Atlantic City man in Egg Harbor Township

102319_nws_tyner 463

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, joined by local law enforcement held a press conference announce charges being filed in two COLD CASE HOMICIDES at "All Wars Memorial Building in Atlantic City, New Jersey Tuesday Oct 22, 2019. One of these cold cases is a homicide that occurred in 1996, and remained unsolved for 23 years and the second unsolved cold case homicide occurred in 2010. The mothers and family members of both stand with Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner on stage. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

MAYS LANDING — An investigation is continuing into the fatal Saturday evening shooting of an Atlantic City man in Egg Harbor Township, according to a release Monday by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Nov. 21, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department received multiple 911 calls around 7 p.m., reporting shots fired at an address on Cedar Avenue, said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner in a written statement.

Officers from the Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville police departments responded to the address, Tyner said.

Upon arrival, officers located Rennel Turner, 54, of Atlantic City, lying unconscious in the driveway, Tyner said. Turner had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene, he said.

An autopsy determined Turner’s manner of death is homicide, and the cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds, Tyner said.

This remains an ongoing and cooperative investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor Office’s Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Tyner said.

Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the submit a tip page, Tyner said.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at crimestoppersatlantic.com.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County, Tyner said.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

