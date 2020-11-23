Investigation continues of fatal shooting of Atlantic City man in Egg Harbor Township

MAYS LANDING — An investigation is continuing into the fatal Saturday evening shooting of an Atlantic City man in Egg Harbor Township, according to a release Monday by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Nov. 21, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department received multiple 911 calls around 7 p.m., reporting shots fired at an address on Cedar Avenue, said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner in a written statement.

Officers from the Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville police departments responded to the address, Tyner said.

Upon arrival, officers located Rennel Turner, 54, of Atlantic City, lying unconscious in the driveway, Tyner said. Turner had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene, he said.

An autopsy determined Turner’s manner of death is homicide, and the cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds, Tyner said.

Sunday shooting in Atlantic City kills 1, injures 3 MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man has died after an early Sunday shooting that left three …

This remains an ongoing and cooperative investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor Office’s Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Tyner said.