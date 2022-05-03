 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Inmate who ran Cumberland prison drug smuggling operation sentenced

  • 0
Carousel New Jersey courts icon.jpg

A Hudson County man was sentenced Monday to 22 years in prison for his role in trafficking heroin and fentanyl into a Cumberland County prison, resulting in the overdose of one of the inmates, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Noel "Kuko" Salgado, 41, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl and one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, which resulted in serious bodily injury, following a four-day trial before U.S. District Judge William J. Martini in Newark, Sellinger said in a news release.

While incarcerated at Bayside State Prison in Maurice River Township, Salgado directed associates to provide drug proceeds to him and his associates and to smuggle narcotics into the prison to distribute to other inmates, Sellinger said.

On Oct. 17, 2015, Salgado called an associate from prison to arrange for the purchase and smuggling into the prison of heroin and fentanyl. Another conspirator picked up the drugs and smuggled them to Salgado on Oct. 18, 2015. The following day, an inmate to whom Salgado had distributed the narcotics was found unresponsive in his cell suffering from a drug overdose. The inmate stopped breathing on his own and remained unconscious for about 20 minutes before medical personnel administered naloxone to revive him. The inmate was hospitalized for two days, Sellinger said.

People are also reading…

In addition to the prison term, Martini sentenced Salgado to three years of supervised release.

The FBI and the state Department of Corrections investigated the case.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

White House announces $3 billion plan for electric vehicle battery production

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News