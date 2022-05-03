Inmate who ran Cumberland prison drug smuggling operation sentenced

A Hudson County man was sentenced Monday to 22 years in prison for his role in trafficking heroin and fentanyl into a Cumberland County prison, resulting in the overdose of one of the inmates, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
Noel "Kuko" Salgado, 41, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl and one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, which resulted in serious bodily injury, following a four-day trial before U.S. District Judge William J. Martini in Newark, Sellinger said in a news release.
While incarcerated at Bayside State Prison in Maurice River Township, Salgado directed associates to provide drug proceeds to him and his associates and to smuggle narcotics into the prison to distribute to other inmates, Sellinger said.
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — Southern State Prison is set to close this year, state and local of…
On Oct. 17, 2015, Salgado called an associate from prison to arrange for the purchase and smuggling into the prison of heroin and fentanyl. Another conspirator picked up the drugs and smuggled them to Salgado on Oct. 18, 2015. The following day, an inmate to whom Salgado had distributed the narcotics was found unresponsive in his cell suffering from a drug overdose. The inmate stopped breathing on his own and remained unconscious for about 20 minutes before medical personnel administered naloxone to revive him. The inmate was hospitalized for two days, Sellinger said.
People are also reading…
In addition to the prison term, Martini sentenced Salgado to three years of supervised release.
The FBI and the state Department of Corrections investigated the case.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.