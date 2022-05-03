Inmate who ran Cumberland prison drug smuggling operation sentenced

A Hudson County man was sentenced Monday to 22 years in prison for his role in trafficking heroin and fentanyl into a Cumberland County prison, resulting in the overdose of one of the inmates, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Noel "Kuko" Salgado, 41, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl and one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, which resulted in serious bodily injury, following a four-day trial before U.S. District Judge William J. Martini in Newark, Sellinger said in a news release.

While incarcerated at Bayside State Prison in Maurice River Township, Salgado directed associates to provide drug proceeds to him and his associates and to smuggle narcotics into the prison to distribute to other inmates, Sellinger said.

On Oct. 17, 2015, Salgado called an associate from prison to arrange for the purchase and smuggling into the prison of heroin and fentanyl. Another conspirator picked up the drugs and smuggled them to Salgado on Oct. 18, 2015. The following day, an inmate to whom Salgado had distributed the narcotics was found unresponsive in his cell suffering from a drug overdose. The inmate stopped breathing on his own and remained unconscious for about 20 minutes before medical personnel administered naloxone to revive him. The inmate was hospitalized for two days, Sellinger said.

In addition to the prison term, Martini sentenced Salgado to three years of supervised release.

The FBI and the state Department of Corrections investigated the case.