Inmate killed in Cumberland County state prison

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old inmate at Bayside State Prison was found dead in his jail cell Nov. 21 in an apparent homicide, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.
Martin Sanchez was found at 7:11 p.m. by authorities. He appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma, the Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday in a news release.
He was later pronounced dead by medical authorities, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Sanchez was serving a sentence for theft out of Essex County, according to the state Department of Corrections website. Martin committed the offenses Sept. 8, 2018, and had been imprisoned since July 28, 2021, according to records.
— Eric Conklin
