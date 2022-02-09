Injuries reported in stabbing near Tropicana casino in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing early Sunday morning outside Tropicana Atlantic City.

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Pacific Avenue. The stabbing is believed to have resulted from an altercation between parties, police Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The victim's or victims' injuries are not life-threatening, Aristizabal said.

Aristizabal did not say how many people were injured or involved in the altercation.

Anyone with information about the stabbing can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin texts with ACPD.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.