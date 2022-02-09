 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Injuries reported in stabbing near Tropicana casino in Atlantic City
Injuries reported in stabbing near Tropicana casino in Atlantic City

Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing early Sunday morning outside Tropicana Atlantic City.

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Pacific Avenue. The stabbing is believed to have resulted from an altercation between parties, police Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

The victim's or victims' injuries are not life-threatening, Aristizabal said.

Aristizabal did not say how many people were injured or involved in the altercation.

Anyone with information about the stabbing can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin texts with ACPD.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

