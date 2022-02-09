Injuries reported in stabbing near Tropicana casino in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing early Sunday morning outside Tropicana Atlantic City.
The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Pacific Avenue. The stabbing is believed to have resulted from an altercation between parties, police Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
The victim's or victims' injuries are not life-threatening, Aristizabal said.
Aristizabal did not say how many people were injured or involved in the altercation.
Anyone with information about the stabbing can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin texts with ACPD.
