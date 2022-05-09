 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Injured man pulled from van following fight with knife, Bridgeton police say

Bridgeton police
Press archives

BRIDGETON — City police pulled a man from a van after they responded to Green Street on Sunday for a fight involving an armed subject.

Officers arrived at the 200 block of Green Avenue around 7:18 a.m. after the fight, reportedly involving two men, was reported, police said.

One of the men, the caller said, was carrying a knife, police said.

In a driveway, police found a parked van with blood smeared on the door handle, finding Elvin Ramirez-Perez, 35, of Bridgeton, inside.

Ramirez-Perez refused to exit the vehicle to speak with the officers, police said.

Ramirez-Perez was subsequently removed from the vehicle by officers and arrested.

He's charged with obstruction, police said.

Ramirez-Perez was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland for injuries. He was later released on his own recognizance, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

