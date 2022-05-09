Injured Bridgeton man pulled from van following knife fight, police say

BRIDGETON — Police pulled an injured city man from a van Sunday morning after they responded to Green Avenue for a fight involving an armed subject.
Officers arrived in the 200 block at 7:18 a.m. after the fight, reportedly involving two men, was reported, police said.
One of the men, the caller said, was carrying a knife, police said.
In a driveway, police found a parked van with blood smeared on the door handle, inside of which was Elvin Ramirez-Perez, 35.
Ramirez-Perez refused to exit the vehicle to speak with the officers, police said. Officers subsequently removed Ramirez-Perez from the van and arrested him, charging him with obstruction.
He was was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland and was later released on his own recognizance, police said.
