Info sought to arrest man accused of shooting at girlfriend in Middle Township

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police are searching for a man whom they say shot at his girlfriend's car after she left work on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to Pennsylvania Avenue, in the township's Whitesboro section, around 4:04 p.m.

Police approached the woman, who said her boyfriend, 22-year-old Malik Brogden, of Maryland, fired one shot toward her car, police said.

The woman was unharmed by the shooting, and her vehicle was not damaged.

The woman said Brogden first approached her at her job. Brogden followed the woman, where he fired the gun at her car on Pennsylvania Avenue, police said.

A warrant has been issued for Brogden's arrest. He's charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a handgun without a permit and stalking, police said.

Brogden was last seen driving by the woman in his vehicle, which is a black, two-door 2013 Mercedes-Benz 350, with a Maryland Temporary Registration.

Anyone who knows about Brogden's whereabouts or has possibly seen his car is urged to contact the township police Major Crimes Unit, at 609-465-8700, or the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, at 609-465-1135.