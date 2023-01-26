Indictment handed down on Millville man charged with woman's murder

BRIDGETON — A grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Millville man accused of fatally shooting a woman, according to are indictment report from the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

Edwin Ramos-Rosado, 39, of Millville, is accused of shooting Ramy Garcia, 35.

Police were called to a home in the 400 block of North Fourth Street on Nov. 2, finding Garcia in the backyard having been shot in her head, according to court documents.

Witnesses told police they saw Ramos-Rosado and Garcia fighting over a gun before it was discharged at least once, police said.

Ramos-Rosado gained possession of the gun and shot Garcia, according to an affidavit for his arrest.

A manhunt ensued before Ramos-Rosado was found and arrested.

Ramos-Rosado was ordered to be detained later that month.