In-person trials could return by May

The return of in-person trials could happen as soon as May 17 if COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward, Active Administrative Director of the Courts Glenn Grant announced last Thursday in a letter obtained by NJ.com.

Summons documents for jury pools will soon inform prospective jurors that the jury selection process will begin in a virtual format and that their service may continue virtually or may in involve reporting in person to a courthouse with safety precautions, the letter continued.

"Current and ongoing public health trends generally are encouraging," Glenn said in the letter. "If those downward trends continue, the Judiciary hopes to be in a position to support more onsite presence and in-person events, including socially distanced jury trials. If trends change, however, we will adjust and instead assign jurors to fully virtual civil jury trials."

The letter also used data from the New York Times that showed a 12% decrease in deaths and 24% decrease in hospitalizations over a recent statewide 14-day average. The new case average increased by 3% over the same period to around 2,500 per day.

"Even that significant figure, however, is less than one-half of the number of new cases reported at the start of 2021," Glenn said.

The Courts originally suspended all in-person jury selections and in-person jury trials with a Nov. 16 Order. It will provide further guidance in a future Order before any jurors are asked to report in person or any trial proceeds in person, Glenn said.

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.