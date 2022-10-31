Illegal handgun, heroin found on Atlantic City man during arrest

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a city man found with a defaced firearm and drugs on Saturday night.

Police were dispatched to South Carolina and Baltic avenues around 10:42 p.m. for a man brandishing a handgun noticed that city resident Iman McCoy, 25, matched the suspect's description, police said in a news release.

Officer Anthony Nastasi began speaking with McCoy, who began walking away and disobeyed orders to stop, police said.

McCoy was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

A loaded defaced handgun, which is one with tampered with identification information, and about 3 grams of suspected heroin were found in McCoy's possession, police said.

McCoy is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess a handgun, possession of a defaced firearm, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

He was taken to the Atlantic County jail following his arrest, police said.