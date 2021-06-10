 Skip to main content
Human remains found in Galloway Township
Authorities are investigating after skeletal remains were discovered this week in Galloway Township, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

The male human remains were found Monday by a man in a wooded area at 187 S. Pomona Road, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. The location is just up the road and on the other side of the street from Stockton University's baseball, softball and lacrosse fields.

An autopsy has been completed, and results are pending, the Prosecutor's Office said. The Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office and Galloway police are cooperating in the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-652-1234.

