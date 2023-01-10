Hodgson named assignment judge in Ocean County

TOMS RIVER — Ocean County Superior Court Judge Francis R. Hodgson Jr. was chosen by state Supreme Court Justice Stuart Rabner to lead the vicinage beginning next month.

Hodgson replaces Assignment Judge Marlene Lynch Ford, who is retiring after 24 years on the bench, seven of which were served in that role, the New Jersey Courts said Tuesday. The change is effective Feb. 1.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to lead the hard-working staff and judges of the Ocean Vicinage and am grateful for Chief Justice Rabner’s confidence in my ability to continue to uphold the exceptional reputation of the Judiciary,” Hodgson said in a statement.

Hodgson is a graduate of Stockton, Monmouth and Villanova universities.

He was first appointed to the bench in 2007 by then-Gov. Jon S. Corzine, serving in the Family Division before being assigned to the Criminal Division in 2008. In 2014, Gov. Chris Christie re-nominated him to the Superior Court.

Hodgson served in the Criminal Division before he was named presiding judge of General Equity in 2015.

Before joining the bench, Hodgson was employed as a law clerk for Vicinage Civil Presiding Judge Frank R. Buczynski and was in private practice for a year before joining the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office in 1997.

“We congratulate Judge Ford on a remarkable career that encompassed all three branches of government, culminating with her impressive contributions to the Judiciary," Rabner said in a statement. "Judge Hodgson is an exemplary judge with broad experience who is poised to continue the tradition of excellent leadership in the Ocean Vicinage."