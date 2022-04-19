Hi Point Pub's liquor license suspended indefinitely

ABSECON — The Hi Point Pub has closed after the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control indefinitely suspended its license.

"After a series of alleged serious violations, Hi Point Pub was ordered to appear before the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control on April 12, 2022 and show cause why their license should not be suspended," said Lisa Coryell, public information officer for New Jersey Attorney General's Office, in a statement. "Following the hearing Director James B. Graziano ordered that the license held by Hi Point Pub be indefinitely suspended pending the adjudication of charges filed against the licensee in March."

Graziano wrote in his ruling that several incidents lead to the suspension. The bar has 14 days from the ruling, April 14, to appeal the ruling.

"The Division has shown, clearly and convincingly, that suspension of Hi Point’s license is necessary. First, the harm done here has been irreparable, with two fatalities, brawls, and DWIs. The charged violations are of course all very serious, but what is especially troubling is the pattern of conduct and the gravity of the consequences. The offenses must be – can only be guaranteed to be – stopped immediately with suspension,'' according to the ruling

This is a developing story check back for updates.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.