Hi Point Pub forced to close, liquor license suspended indefinitely

ABSECON — The Hi Point Pub has closed after the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control indefinitely suspended its liquor license.

"After a series of alleged serious violations, Hi Point Pub was ordered to appear before the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control on April 12, 2022, and show cause why their license should not be suspended," said Lisa Coryell, public information officer for the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, in a statement. "Following the hearing, Director James B. Graziano ordered that the license held by Hi-Point Pub be indefinitely suspended pending the adjudication of charges filed against the licensee in March."

Graziano wrote in his ruling that several incidents led to the suspension. The pub's is accused of various offenses, including allowing a fight at the bar, overserving patrons, one of whom was under the legal drinking age; and employing people with criminal convictions who are barred under state law from working at the establishment. The bar, located at 5 North Shore Road, has 14 days from the April 14 ruling to appeal.

"The Division has shown, clearly and convincingly, that suspension of Hi Point’s license is necessary. First, the harm done here has been irreparable, with two fatalities, brawls, and DWIs. The charged violations are of course all very serious, but what is especially troubling is the pattern of conduct and the gravity of the consequences. The offenses must be — can only be guaranteed to be — stopped immediately with suspension,'' according to the ruling.

Graziano, in his report, also cited various fights at the pub, including one where video surveillance allegedly shows the bar's security striking patrons in violation of state law.

Two incidents also resulted in fatalities.

Several patrons of the bar were charged with DUI after drinking at the establishment, including a minor, according to a Graziano's report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

