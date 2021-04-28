 Skip to main content
Hearing officer upholds charges against Vineland police chief
Hearing officer upholds charges against Vineland police chief

Beu

Vineland police Chief Rudy Beu walks into the lobby of the department's new, $20 million headquarters in October 2019.

 Molly Bilinski

The Attorney General's Office has released a video from a police involved shooting in Buena Vista Township earlier this month.

VINELAND — A hearing officer last week ruled the city has proven charges of failure to perform duties, insubordination, conduct unbecoming a public employee and neglect of duty against three-year Chief of Police Rudolph Beu.

But retired Judge Raymond A. Batten did not recommend that Beu be suspended without pay for 180 days and demoted to deputy chief, as the city was seeking, in his April 23 written decision. Instead, he recommended just demotion.

Batten said in his written decision that Beu has already been suspended with pay from his $154,734-a-year job since Feb. 26, 2020.

"Suspension now for any period of time would achieve neither meaningful nor curative purposes," Batten wrote.

Last month, Beu filed a lawsuit against the city, alleging defamation, civil conspiracy and violations of his First Amendment rights and the N.J. Conscientious Employee Protection Act, according to the Vineland Daily Journal.

In the conclusion of his decision, Batten said the record is clear that Beu refused to recuse himself from a clear conflict of interest in the discipline of the father of his grandchild, who is a Vineland police officer. He also refused to recuse himself, "and actually engineered the mechanics, in the transfer/promotion of his daughter to the VPD Juvenile Unit."

The judge said it was proven that Beu made sexist comments to the wife of another officer, and over a period of eight months refused to act on Internal Affairs file requests despite 19 requests by a specially retained attorney and directives from the director of public safety for the city.

"An auspicious record," wrote the judge. "Demotion of Chief Beu to Deputy Chief is both well-measured and warranted."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

