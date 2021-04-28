Hearing officer upholds charges against Vineland police chief

VINELAND — A hearing officer last week ruled the city has proven charges of failure to perform duties, insubordination, conduct unbecoming a public employee and neglect of duty against three-year Chief of Police Rudolph Beu.

But retired Judge Raymond A. Batten did not recommend that Beu be suspended without pay for 180 days and demoted to deputy chief, as the city was seeking, in his April 23 written decision. Instead, he recommended just demotion.

Batten said in his written decision that Beu has already been suspended with pay from his $154,734-a-year job since Feb. 26, 2020.

"Suspension now for any period of time would achieve neither meaningful nor curative purposes," Batten wrote.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last month, Beu filed a lawsuit against the city, alleging defamation, civil conspiracy and violations of his First Amendment rights and the N.J. Conscientious Employee Protection Act, according to the Vineland Daily Journal.

+9 Vineland officials celebrate new, $20 million police station VINELAND — Standing in front of the dark brick facade of the new, $20 million police station…

In the conclusion of his decision, Batten said the record is clear that Beu refused to recuse himself from a clear conflict of interest in the discipline of the father of his grandchild, who is a Vineland police officer. He also refused to recuse himself, "and actually engineered the mechanics, in the transfer/promotion of his daughter to the VPD Juvenile Unit."