Harris detention hearing postponed to Monday

BRIDGETON — The detention hearing for one of three suspects in the murder of 10-year-old Jasayde Holder, of Vineland, has been postponed again as the defense awaits discovery regarding drug charges.

The charges, stemming from the recovery of drugs July 13, are not connected to William Harris' murder charge following the shooting death of 10-year-old Jasayde on July 4.

Harris' detention hearing has been postponed several times. The first was a result of a resisting arrest charged added to the Holder case; the second was due to the court giving him additional drug charges for the other case; and the third postponement Wednesday was because the defense had yet to receive the details surrounding the drug charges.

JoEllyn Jones, the public defender representing Harris, 28, of Vineland, said she was willing to handle the Holder case separately, but all parties ultimately left it to Harris. He decided to move the hearing to Monday.

The other two suspects in Jasayde's death are 20-year-old Xavier Bogan, of Upper Deerfield Township, and 28-year-old Karonjah Witt, of Vineland.

