Handgun, drugs recovered in motor vehicle stop in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Police recovered a handgun and drugs during a motor vehicle stop following a brief pursuit Thursday in the resort.

Two city residents were arrested in the incident, Hameed Farmer and Christina Lockett, both 30.

Both were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a drug transaction, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, two counts of distribution of CDS within 500 feet of a public park and two counts of distribution of CDS within 1,000 feet of a school.

Detectives were patrolling Texas Avenue when they saw a vehicle, driven by Farmer, commit several traffic infractions, police said Saturday in a news release.

The detectives attempted to stop the vehicle in the 3300 block of Fairmount Avenue, but the car fled west on Fairmount, eventually stopping two blocks away, police said.

The detectives approached the vehicle and ordered Farmer to exit. He reluctantly exited and didn't initially comply with orders, police said. Lockett, the passenger, was removed from the vehicle.

Detectives searched the vehicle and found a revolver. They also found about 6 grams of cocaine, 280 grams of marijuana and seized about $400 believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales, police said.

Farmer and Lockett were arrested and sent to the Atlantic County jail.

The investigation was led by Detective Eric Evans, who was assisted by Detectives Chris Ivanov and Chris Dodson.