 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Handgun, drugs recovered in motor vehicle stop in Atlantic City

  • 0
Atlantic City Police Car
PRESS ARCHIVES

His name was Joseph Augustus Zarelli. Nearly 66 years after the battered body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a cardboard box, Philadelphia police say they have finally unlocked a central mystery in the city's most notorious cold case: The victim's identity. Revealing it to the public Thursday, authorities hope it will bring them a step closer to the boy's killer and give the victim — known to generations of Philadelphians as the "Boy in the Box" — a small measure of dignity. The city's oldest unsolved homicide has "haunted this community, the Philadelphia police department, our nation, and the world," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference. Police say detective work and DNA analysis helped them finally learn Joseph's name. The homicide investigation remains open, and authorities said they hoped releasing Joseph's name would spur a fresh round of leads. Police said both of Joseph's parents are dead, but he has living relatives.

ATLANTIC CITY — Police recovered a handgun and drugs during a motor vehicle stop following a brief pursuit Thursday in the resort.

Two city residents were arrested in the incident, Hameed Farmer and Christina Lockett, both 30.

Both were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a drug transaction, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, two counts of distribution of CDS within 500 feet of a public park and two counts of distribution of CDS within 1,000 feet of a school.

Detectives were patrolling Texas Avenue when they saw a vehicle, driven by Farmer, commit several traffic infractions, police said Saturday in a news release.

The detectives attempted to stop the vehicle in the 3300 block of Fairmount Avenue, but the car fled west on Fairmount, eventually stopping two blocks away, police said.

People are also reading…

The detectives approached the vehicle and ordered Farmer to exit. He reluctantly exited and didn't initially comply with orders, police said. Lockett, the passenger, was removed from the vehicle.

Detectives searched the vehicle and found a revolver. They also found about 6 grams of cocaine, 280 grams of marijuana and seized about $400 believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales, police said.

Farmer and Lockett were arrested and sent to the Atlantic County jail.

The investigation was led by Detective Eric Evans, who was assisted by Detectives Chris Ivanov and Chris Dodson.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Walking in a Winter Wonderland Parade

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News