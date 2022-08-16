Hammonton police seek 2 in 'distraction burglaries'

HAMMONTON — Detectives are investigating two "distraction burglaries" and an attempted third, police said Tuesday.

In a distraction burglary, a suspect tries to lure someone out of their home to gain access or have an accomplice enter through another location, such as a back door, police said.

Most distraction burglary victims are elderly, with the average age being 81, police said.

Without providing details about the incidents, police said they're looking for two suspects, one of whom is a 5-foot-7 white male last seen wearing black pants, a yellow bandana around his face and speaking a different language to another suspect on the phone.

The suspects are believed to be driving a dark-colored Chrysler Town and Country registered in Pennsylvania, police said.

Until the suspects are caught, police are urging residents to be wary of possible distraction attempts by unexpected visitors.

Police said anyone who is lured outside their home should lock the door behind them or call a neighbor who can survey their property. They also should ask anyone identifying themselves as a municipal employee to present their identification card.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or who believes they may have been a victim should call police at 609-561-4000.