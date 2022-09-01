Hammonton police looking for missing person

HAMMONTON — Police are calling on the public for help in finding a missing man.
Tavin Vazquez was reported missing by city police on Thursday.
Police did not provide a description of Vazquez, including his age, but photos posted to social media indicate him to be a young adult, with a medium build and facial hair.
Information about Vazquez's whereabouts should be directed to Detective Dave Reustle at 609-561-4000 ext. 234, police said on Facebook.
— Eric Conklin
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.