Hammonton man struck by car in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A Hammonton man was hospitalized after being hit by a car while walking near Harding Highway and Cantillon Boulevard Thursday morning, police said.

Police were called to the intersection about 7:10 a.m. A 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by 32-year-old Andrew Vitale, of the Port Norris section of Commercial Township, struck Michael Peterson, 49, police said.

Peterson was walking north on Cantillon and attempted to cross Harding, also known as Route 40, against the traffic signal when Vitale's car struck him, police said.

Peterson was seriously injured and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Vitale, who was his vehicle's only occupant, was uninjured, police said.

The Hamilton Township Rescue Squad, Atlantic County Corrections, AtlantiCare paramedics and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office assisted police at the scene.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

