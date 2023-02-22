MAYS LANDING - A Hammonton man on Feb. 13 was sentenced to 11 years in state prison after pleading guilty to drug offenses.
Jason Cintron, 39, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree possession with intent to distribute crystal methamphetamine, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
A search warrant was performed on Cintron's home after authorities were led to him by a narcotics investigation, the Prosecutor's Office said.
About a pound of crystal methamphetamine and a handgun loaded with hollow-point rounds were found inside Cintron's home. About 25 bricks and three bundles of packaged heroin weighing about 276.5 grams, a plastic bag holding 57.4 grams of suspected heroin, four bags containing 25.1 grams of crystal methamphetamine and $459 were also found in his Ford 150
The Liberty Mid-Atlantic High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force joined the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Prosecutor's Office's Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit and Hammonton police in the investigation.
