MAYS LANDING — A Hammonton man was sentenced Feb. 13 to 11 years in prison after a search of his home and truck turned up crystal meth and other contraband, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Jason Cintron, 39, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute crystal methamphetamine, the Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday in a news release.
Authorities searched Cintron's home last summer as part of a narcotics investigation, the Prosecutor's Office said. They found about a pound of crystal methamphetamine and a handgun loaded with hollow-point ammunition. They also found about 25 bricks and three bundles of packaged heroin weighing about 276.5 grams, a plastic bag holding 57.4 grams of suspected heroin, four bags containing 25.1 grams of crystal methamphetamine and $459 in his Ford F-150.
The Liberty Mid-Atlantic High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Prosecutor's Office and Hammonton police investigated.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.