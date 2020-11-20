Hammonton man killed in Thursday head-on Galloway crash

GALLOWAY — A Hammonton motorcyclist was killed Thursday evening after a head-on crash on the White Horse Pike.

At 5:42 p.m., officers responded to the pike and South Cologne Avenue for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle with injuries, according to a news release from township police.

Police found Darryl B. Crowder Jr., 31, was driving a 2003 Honda motorcycle east on the pike near the intersection with South Cologne Avenue, according to the release. Diane O. Damico, 67, of Vineland, Cumberland County, was driving a 2018 Mazda 3 west on the pike, slowing to make a left turn on the avenue.

As Crowder’s motorcycle approached the intersection, Damico turned left towards the avenue and into Crowder’s path, causing a head-on collision, police said. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, by the township Ambulance Squad and AtlantiCare paramedics, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No summonses have been issued, according to the release, pending further investigation.

Officers Ron Gorneau and Nick Stewart of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit are investigating. Officials encouraged anyone with information about the accident to contact Gorneau at 609-652-3705, extension 5095, or Stewart at 609-652-3705, extension 5107.