Hammonton man killed in head-on Galloway crash

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Hammonton motorcyclist was killed Thursday evening after a head-on crash on the White Horse Pike.

At 5:42 p.m., officers responded to the pike and South Cologne Avenue for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle with injuries, police said in a news release.

Darryl B. Crowder Jr., 31, was driving a 2003 Honda motorcycle east on the pike near South Cologne, according to the release. Diane O. D'Amico, 67, of Vineland, was driving a 2018 Mazda 3 west on the pike, slowing to make a left turn on the avenue.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As Crowder’s motorcycle approached the intersection, D'Amico turned left toward the avenue and into Crowder’s path, causing a head-on collision, police said. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, by the township Ambulance Squad and AtlantiCare paramedics, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No summonses have been issued, pending further investigation.

Officers Ron Gorneau and Nick Stewart of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit are investigating. Anyone with information about the accident can call Gorneau at 609-652-3705, ext. 5095, or Stewart at 609-652-3705, ext. 5107.