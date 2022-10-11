Hammonton man gets probation for theft, tax evasion

MAYS LANDING — A judge sentenced a Hammonton man and former construction company owner to five years of probation for stealing company funds and failing to report appropriate funds on tax documents, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.
Pat L. Christopher, 67, was charged with theft and tax evasion for stealing more than $1.1 million from Christopher Construction Company and failing to report additional earnings on his tax forms, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Christopher co-owned the company with his brothers, Dennis and Robert Christopher.
For 10 years, Pat Christopher stole from his company's earnings to pay for debts on personal credit cards. He also committed tax crimes for five years, the Prosecutor's Office said.
People are also reading…
Pat Christopher must have no contact with his brothers and pay restitution to the construction company, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.