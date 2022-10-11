 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hammonton man gets probation for theft, tax evasion

MAYS LANDING — A judge sentenced a Hammonton man and former construction company owner to five years of probation for stealing company funds and failing to report appropriate funds on tax documents, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Pat L. Christopher, 67, was charged with theft and tax evasion for stealing more than $1.1 million from Christopher Construction Company and failing to report additional earnings on his tax forms, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Christopher co-owned the company with his brothers, Dennis and Robert Christopher.

For 10 years, Pat Christopher stole from his company's earnings to pay for debts on personal credit cards. He also committed tax crimes for five years, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Pat Christopher must have no contact with his brothers and pay restitution to the construction company, the Prosecutor's Office said.

