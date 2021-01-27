 Skip to main content
Hammonton man charged with sexual abuse of teenager over 8 years
MAYS LANDING — A 43-year-old Hammonton man has been charged with sexually abusing a girl from the time she was 11 until she was 19, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Authorities, including the Atlantic County SWAT team, arrested Dan Bocelle about 3:30 p.m. Monday as he pulled into the driveway of his home, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release.

Bocelle was charged with aggravated sexual assault and five additional sexual assault-related charges, Tyner said. He was transported to the Atlantic County jail. 

Authorities searching Bocelle’s house, place of business and vehicle seized multiple cellphones, electronic devices, steroids and a large amount of cash, Tyner said.

