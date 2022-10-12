Hammonton man arrested in Wildwood car rally as authorities seek info on man, car

Authorities arrested a Hammonton man Wednesday in connection with last month's deadly, unsanctioned H2oi car rally in Wildwood.

Zion Diaz, 18, of Bridge Avenue in Hammonton, was charged with rioting. According to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Diaz instructed others to block intersections, do “burnouts” and block police vehicles from responding to emergency calls on the night of Sept. 24, a night that also left two people dead and several others seriously injured.

Diaz was released on a summons pending court. Hammonton police assisted with the arrest.

At least two other people have been arrested in connection with H2oi.

Gerald White, 37, of Pittsburgh, faces two counts of aggravated manslaughter and other charges, including leaving the scene of an accident, after a collision that led to two deaths at Burk and Atlantic avenues.

Eryk R. Wnek, 22, of Linden, Union County, was charged with aggravated assault and assault by automobile in a crash that resulted in a father being thrown from a golf cart carrying a family.

Meanwhile, authorities are asking the public for help identifying a man and a black Honda Accord and its driver who were also at H2oi.

The man was involved in an aggravated assault on a police officer, and the Accord was involved in the motor vehicle crash with the golf cart, Sutherland said in a news release.

The Accord has a distinct aftermarket tail light package and should have significant damage to its front passenger side quarter panel, Sutherland said.

Anyone who recognizes the man or vehicle can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, the Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-0222, Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597, or visit cmcpo.tips or cmcsheriff.net.