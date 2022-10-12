 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hammonton man arrested in Wildwood car rally as authorities seek info on man, car

  • 0

Drone video from Wildwood Saturday night show the large crowds on the sidewalk and the emergency responders on scene at Rio Grande Avenue after a driver lost control and struck a golf cart. In a separate accident the same night, two people were killed. Officials blame reckless driving connected to an unsanctioned car rally in the city over the weekend.

Authorities arrested a Hammonton man Wednesday in connection with last month's deadly, unsanctioned H2oi car rally in Wildwood.

Zion Diaz, 18, of Bridge Avenue in Hammonton, was charged with rioting. According to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Diaz instructed others to block intersections, do “burnouts” and block police vehicles from responding to emergency calls on the night of Sept. 24, a night that also left two people dead and several others seriously injured.

Diaz was released on a summons pending court. Hammonton police assisted with the arrest.

At least two other people have been arrested in connection with H2oi.

Gerald White, 37, of Pittsburgh, faces two counts of aggravated manslaughter and other charges, including leaving the scene of an accident, after a collision that led to two deaths at Burk and Atlantic avenues.

People are also reading…

Eryk R. Wnek, 22, of Linden, Union County, was charged with aggravated assault and assault by automobile in a crash that resulted in a father being thrown from a golf cart carrying a family.

Meanwhile, authorities are asking the public for help identifying a man and a black Honda Accord and its driver who were also at H2oi.

The man was involved in an aggravated assault on a police officer, and the Accord was involved in the motor vehicle crash with the golf cart, Sutherland said in a news release.

The Accord has a distinct aftermarket tail light package and should have significant damage to its front passenger side quarter panel, Sutherland said.

Anyone who recognizes the man or vehicle can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, the Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-0222, Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597, or visit cmcpo.tips or cmcsheriff.net.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘When will it be over?’: Desperate Ukrainian civilians trapped on the front line

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News