Hammonton man, 43, charged following Peach Street shooting

HAMMONTON — A 43-year-old city man was arrested following an investigation into a shooting in the city approximately two weeks ago.

Steven Berenato is charged with was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to have weapons, and seven counts of endangering another person, police said Monday.

Berenato was arrested through a search warrant on a city home and was taken to the Atlantic County jail, where he remains as he awaits a detention hearing, police said.

Berenato is accused of firing shots at the occupied home of another resident for whom he had an altercation.

The shooting happened minutes after 9 p.m. April 30, in the 200 block of Peach Street. Witnesses told police that the suspect drove down the street and fired a gun before fleeing, police previously said.

No one was injured by the shooting, police said.

Authorities were offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who could provide information about the shooting.

