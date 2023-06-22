A man and woman were indicted Wednesday on charges that they exposed their dog to heroin at the Hammonton Walmart last year.
Clinton Danks, 58, and Kristina Meyers, 37, both of Hammonton, are charged with animal cruelty and possession of heroin.
Police arrested Danks and Meyers after being called to the Hammonton Walmart on Nov. 17, 2022, for a report of a dog in distress. Bystanders called police after they saw a Yorkshire terrier that appeared to be unresponsive and unable to breath, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release. One bystander was attempting to render aid to the dog when police arrived.
Police revived the dog using a pediatric dose of naloxone, a drug that counters the effects of opioids.
Investigators found the animal was exposed to heroin by its owners, Danks and Meyers, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.