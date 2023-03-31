A Hammonton man is accused of sexually assaulting minors he coached at a Burlington County cheerleading camp, State Police said Friday.
Jonathan P. Ryker, 25, is charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated criminal sexual contact. He was sent to the Burlington County jail.
In August, State Police detectives, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Medford Township Police Department began investigating explicit content that was sent from Ryker to a minor via social media. During the eight-month investigation, detectives identified another victim of Ryker who was also a student at Rockstar Cheer in Southampton.
If you or anyone you know may have been a victim, call the State Police Red Lion Station at 609-859-2282. Anonymous tips are welcome.
