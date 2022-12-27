Hamilton woman charged with Christmas killing was in a fight when shooting occurred, court records say

MAYS LANDING — A Hamilton Township woman charged with murdering her husband on Christmas Day said the couple was in an altercation before the fatal shooting, according to court records.

Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, shot David Wigglesworth, 57, late on Christmas night. She was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Wigglesworth will appear for a detention hearing Wednesday, court officials said.

At 10:19 p.m., police were dispatched to a home in the 5200 block of Somers Point-Mays Landing Road. Marylue Wigglesworth called 911, saying she'd been in a fight, according to an affidavit of probable cause for her arrest.

When police arrived, they found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound in a bedroom, according to the affidavit. A handgun was also in the bedroom.

Hamilton Township woman charged with murdering husband on Christmas HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A township woman is accused of murdering her husband on Christmas Day, t…

David Wigglesworth was pronounced dead at the scene, the Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

Marylue Wigglesworth told the officer she had shot her husband, the affidavit states.

The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office completed an autopsy of David Wigglesworth and determined his cause of death to be a single gunshot wound and the manner of death to be homicide, the Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

David Wigglesworth was a public figure in Hamilton Township, having previously been president of the Planning Board. He also unsuccessfully ran as a Republican for the Township Committee in 2012, losing to Democratic challengers Rodney Guishard and Judy Link.