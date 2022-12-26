Hamilton Township woman charged with murdering husband on Christmas

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A township woman is accused of murdering her husband on Christmas Day, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.
Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of David Wigglesworth, 57.
Around 10:19 p.m., police were called to a home in the 5200 block of Mays Landing Somers Point Road for an injured man. They found David Wigglesworth suffering from a gunshot wound, the Prosecutor's Office said in a release.
David Wigglesworth was pronounced dead at the scene.
Marylue Wigglesworth was taken to the Atlantic County jail, the release said.
Additional information about the alleged homicide wasn't immediately available Monday.
Tips about the case can be given to the Prosecutor's Office by calling its Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666 or online at acpo.org/tips. Crime Stoppers can also be reached at 609-652-1234, 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or at crimestoppersatlantic.com.
