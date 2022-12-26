 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hamilton Township woman charged with murdering husband on Christmas

  • 0

A jury found Tory Lanez guilty of three charges relating to him shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A township woman is accused of murdering her husband on Christmas Day, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said  Monday.

Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of David Wigglesworth, 57.

Around 10:19 p.m., police were called to a home in the 5200 block of Mays Landing Somers Point Road for an injured man. They found David Wigglesworth suffering from a gunshot wound, the Prosecutor's Office said in a release.

David Wigglesworth was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marylue Wigglesworth was taken to the Atlantic County jail, the release said.

People are also reading…

Additional information about the alleged homicide wasn't immediately available Monday.

Tips about the case can be given to the Prosecutor's Office by calling its Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666 or online at acpo.org/tips. Crime Stoppers can also be reached at 609-652-1234, 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or at crimestoppersatlantic.com.

Marylue Wigglesworth

Marylue Wigglesworth

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany energy crisis: Prices soar in cold winter months

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News