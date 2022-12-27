Hamilton Township woman charged with Christmas murder was in a fight when shooting occurred, court records say

MAYS LANDING — A Hamilton Township woman charged with murdering her husband on Christmas Day said the couple was in an altercation before the fatal shooting, according to court records.

Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, shot her husband, David Wigglesworth, 57, of Mays Landing, late on Christmas night. She was taken to the Atlantic County jail where she is awaiting a first appearance.

The Prosecutor's Office declined to comment further on the case when contacted on Tuesday.

Around 10:19 p.m., police were dispatched to a home in the 5200 block of Somers Point Mays Landing Road. Marylue Wigglesworth called 911, saying she was in a fight, according to an affidavit of probable cause for her arrest.

When police arrived, they found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound in a bedroom, according to the affidavit.

A handgun was also located in the bedroom, according to the affidavit.

David Wigglesworth was pronounced dead at the scene, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said on Monday.

Marylue Wigglesworth told the officer she had shot her husband, the affidavit says.

David Wigglesworth was a public figure in Hamilton Township having previously been president of the planning board. He also unsuccessfully ran as a Republican for Hamilton Township Committee in 2012, losing to Democratic challengers Rodney Guishard and Judy Link.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.