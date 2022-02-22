Hamilton Township teacher fired after arrest

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A William Davies Middle School teacher charged Friday with causing a false public alarm has since been fired, district Superintendent Jeffrey Zito said Tuesday.

Shafayeth Syed, of Egg Harbor Township, is accused of posting threatening statements toward a Hamilton Township school on social media, police wrote on Facebook. His remarks distressed school administration, parents and students, the department said.

Syed, in an article published before he was charged, said he'd called on his followers and students to mass report a social media page where videos of Davies students going to the bathroom were being posted, while he also reported the incident to school administrators.

But he also posted on the bathroom video the comment “you gonna die.” Syed said the comment was directed at the page, not any individual, since he didn’t know who was behind the page.

On Monday, Syed said he'd just been released after spending three days in jail.

Syed, who said he was in his first year as a full-time teacher, asserted Monday that he was wrongfully targeted for what he insists was his attempt to thwart cyberbullying by students at the school.

The teacher, who also raps under the name Sha Vlimpse (Man of Science) on YouTube, said he believes he is the target of discrimination because of his race, and that the middle school isn't taking accountability for not properly addressing a cyberbullying situation.

Syed said his students were told he would not be returning to the classroom this year, but no one from the school notified him of that decision, an action he said was "unprofessional."

Zito, however, said Syed was notified of his termination after the school board decided to fire him Feb. 16.

Zito also said the district denies accounts that Syed's termination was discriminatory.

"We are disappointed that Mr. Syed has tried to publicize and profit off his own poor decisions and has now chosen to allegedly post threating statements toward our school," Zito told The Press.

Zito also assured The Press of the school district's priority to handling abuse.

"As a district, we take all incidents of bullying seriously and investigate all claims of bullying brought to our attention," Zito said.

