Hamilton Township teacher arrested, accused of posting threatening statements online

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A local middle school teacher who was recently suspended over what he described as efforts to address student cyberbullying on social media was arrested Friday and charged with causing a false public alarm.

Shafayeth Syed, of Egg Harbor Township, is accused of posting threatening statements toward a Hamilton Township school on social media, police wrote on Facebook. His remarks distressed school administration, parents and students, the department said.

Syed, an eighth-grade science teacher at William Davies Middle School, previously told The Press of Atlantic City his discipline stemmed from his efforts to report and end incidents in which he alleges some students were filming two classmates using the bathroom and then posting the videos on Instagram.

The first-year teacher, who also raps under the name Sha Vlimpse (Man of Science) on YouTube, called on his followers and students to mass report the page where the bathroom videos were being posted, while he also reported the incident to school administrators.

But he also posted on the bathroom video the comment “you gonna die.” Syed said the comment was directed at the page, not any individual, since he didn’t know who was behind the page.

Syed was sent to the Atlantic County jail pending court.

Calls to Syed from The Press on Saturday went to voicemail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.